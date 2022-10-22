UrduPoint.com

P&D Deptt. Conducts Session For Prioritization Of SDGs For Diamer Distt

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

P&D deptt. conducts session for prioritization of SDGs for Diamer distt

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Planning & Development Department Gilgit Baltistan has conducted a session with the local community representatives, academia, media, and government departments for prioritization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Diamer district to identify top-priority SDG targets.

A press release issued here from P&D department, said that quality education was identified as the top priority followed by clean water and sanitation, gender equality, No poverty, and climate action as priority goals for the district. In addition, issues related to youth employment, technical education, youth entrepreneurship, loans, and scholarships for youth were also discussed by the participants.

The session was joined by the Additional Chief Secretary (Dev.) GB, Deputy Commissioner Diamer and representatives and UNDP.

More Stories From Pakistan

