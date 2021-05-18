UrduPoint.com
P&D Deptt Shuffles Three BS-18 Officers

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 10:31 PM

P&D Deptt shuffles three BS-18 officers

The Planning & Development (P&D) Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered the transfer and posting of three Provincial Planning Services (PPS) cadre with immediate effect in best public interest till further orders, said a notification issued here on Tuesday

According to the notification, Muhammad Ayaz (PPS BS-18) an Environmentalist in Irrigation Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director (M&E) in P&D Department while Muhammad Shoaib (PPS BS-18) Deputy Director (M&E) P&D Deptt has been transferred and posted as Environmentalist in Irrigation Deptt.

Similarly, Engineer Alam Zeb (PPS BS-18) Deputy Director (M&E) P&D Deptt has also been transferred and posted as Economist in Irrigation Department against the vacant post.

