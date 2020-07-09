UrduPoint.com
PD Land Record Computerization Transferred

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:16 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred Mr. Ikramullah Khan (PCS EG BS 20) PD Computerization of Land Record (Phase-I) board of Revenue, Peshawar and directed him to report to Establishment Department with immediate effect, said a notification issued by Establishment Department here Thursday .

