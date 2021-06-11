PD makes anti-COVID vaccine arrangements for employees

The Petroleum Division (PD), in line with the decision of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), has made anti-coronavirus (COVID) vaccination arrangements for all employees working under it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Petroleum Division (PD), in line with the decision of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), has made anti-coronavirus (COVID) vaccination arrangements for all employees working under it.

"In compliance of latest decision of NCOC for completing the vaccination of workforce in the public sector departments, the Petroleum Division has decided to vaccinate all employees working under this Division on an immediate basis," a PD spokesperson said in a press statement.

Accordingly, a vaccination unit has been arranged for all officers and staff serving in the Division.

The vaccination unit will administer the anti-corona vaccine at Petroleum Division(Main Secretariat) as well as Petroleum House on Friday.