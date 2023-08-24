P&D minister visits Atari flood relief camp

Provincial Minister for Planning and Development, Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries and Environment Bilal Afzal accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Dr Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif visited flood Atari relief camp at Sutlej

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Planning and Development, Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries and Environment Bilal Afzal accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Dr Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif visited flood Atari relief camp at Sutlej.

He reviewed the availability of medicines at the counters of health, livestock and rescue.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dr Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif gave a detailed briefing about the rescue operation, flood relief camp and said that more than 2000 people including men, women and children were in Atari flood relief camp.

He said the flood victims were being provided with all facilities in the flood relief camp with respect and dignity, adding they were being provided with three meals of the best food.

The DC said that beds, fans and tents had been extensively arranged for the victims.

The provincial minister talked to flood victims living in the tent settlement in the flood relief camp.

He also checked the food given to the flood victims and expressed his satisfaction. He directed that fodder be arranged for the animals of the flood victims and those who were left in the river areas should also be rescued immediately.

The provincial minister appreciated Deputy Commissioner Dr Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif, his team and Rescue-1122 volunteers for working tirelessly day and night to transport the flood-hit people to safer places.