P&D Monitoring Teams Visit Development Projects In Haripur

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 07:15 PM

The Monitoring and Evaluation team of Planning and Development Department along with the C&W staff on Tuesday visited Government Girls High School Kahal, Haripur being upgraded

Under the project, the up-gradation of around 50 Government Girls High Schools to Higher Secondary level is in progress.

The team checked financial and physical progress of the project.

On the special directions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, the monitoring teams of Planning and Development Department are visiting different ongoing projects across the province in order to assure quality work.

