PD People's Poverty Reduction Program Suspended For Not Providing Audit Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Public Accounts Committee of the Sindh Assembly has suspended Project Director of the People’s Poverty Reduction Program of Planning & Development Department for not providing audit reports of Rs 20 billion released to the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO).

The decision has been taken in a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee chaired by Nisar Ahmed Khuhro here on Thursday.

The PAC also ordered the suspension of the DDO for issuing a cheque of Rs1.318 million directly from the DDO account for the Hunger Eradication Program under the Sindh Accelerated Action Plan.

The Public Accounts Committee also summoned Chief Executive Officer SRSO in the next meeting of the committee. The meeting reviewed the audit reports of the Planning and Development Department for the year 2019 and the year 2020.

The member of the Public Accounts committee Makhdoom Fakhar-uz-Zaman, Secretary P&D Javed Sibghatullah Mehr, DG Audit and Project Director of the Poverty Reduction Program Pervez Chandio also attended the meeting.

