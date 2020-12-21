UrduPoint.com
PD Regrets Over 'character Assassination' Of Two Officers In Media

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:50 PM

PD regrets over 'character assassination' of two officers in media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Petroleum Division (PD) on Monday observed that a section of media was continuously targeting two of its officers in view of the petrol Commission Report, which was tantamount to the character assassination of both officers.

The PD said Dr Shafi Ur Rehman Afridi, a BS-19 officer of Secretariat Group and posted by Establishment Division as Director General (BS-20) on deputation basis, was not a 'veterinarian' but an MBBS doctor, who qualified his CSS-exam 20 years ago, according to a news release.

Afridi successfully completed all his professional trainings of CSA, MCMC, SMC and remained at challenging positions like AD National Accountability Bureau, Additional Director FIA. He had also served in the Ministries of Interior, Tourism, Kashmir Affairs and Northern Areas, sports & Culture and National food Security and Research.

"The career of Dr Afridi shows that he has a varied and successful tenure in the Federal Government. The officer carries a good reputation. The use of word 'veterinarian' without any verification is derogatory," it added.

 Imran Ali Abro, Research Officer is an employee of Interstate Gas Company, one of the companies under the Petroleum Division, and was seconded to the Ministry seven years ago and has been performing this role in such capacity.

"The matter is still sub-judice and the report will also be reviewed by sub-committee of the Cabinet. Therefore, the narration of misleading information must be avoided."

