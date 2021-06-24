ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A spokesman for the Petroleum Division (PD) on Thursday strongly rejected a statement of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about suspension of gas supply to industrial units operating in Sindh province.

Contrary to the Bilawal's statement, the spokesman in a press note said that the supply to some of the units had been suspended due to annual maintenance work at the Kunnar Pasakhi gas field at Jam Tando, Hyderabad.

During the15-day maintenance task, he said the gas supply would remain suspended only for five days and it would be restored on July 6.

"So, it was so unfortunate to give the impression of a conspiracy or mismanagement in the operational matters," the spokesman said.

He said as many as 55 gas fields were fully operational in the country and supplying the commodity to industrial units, fertilizers and residential consumers across the country.

He said the PD was committed to ensuring uninterrupted supply of gas and oil across the country, keeping in view the interest of all stakeholders.

"So, the element of provincialism should be avoided in the broader national interest." The spokesman said the PD was working day and night to meet the country's energy needs.

He said uninterrupted supply of local and imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) was provided to the power sector, factories, fertilizer factories and other sectors aimed at fulfilling the requirements of 220 million people and run an economy of Rs 280 billion.

He said a big chunk of the gas supply, including LNG, was given to industries functioning in the Sindh province.

On directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, the spokesman said around 15 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas was being provided to the Karachi-Electric Company on priority to protect masses from load-shedding during the summer season.