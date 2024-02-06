PD Rejects News About 25% Gas Price Hike Approval By CCI
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 07:24 PM
The Petroleum Division (PD) on Tuesday rejected a news item appearing in a section of media titled “CCI approves 25pc hike in sale price of gas,” terming it 'incorrect and contract to facts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Petroleum Division (PD) on Tuesday rejected a news item appearing in a section of media titled “CCI approves 25pc hike in sale price of gas,” terming it 'incorrect and contract to facts.'
In a press statement, the Petroleum Division clarified that there was no decision made regarding gas prices in the CCI.
The statement further addressed the paragraph indicating that the CCI had approved an increase in the sale price of natural gas to third parties on a commercial basis from 10 percent to 35 percent.
The clarification said that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) had indeed considered the Ministry's proposal for a 50 percent share of gas sale to third parties.
However, the CCI ultimately decided to increase the sale of gas to third parties from the existing 10 percent to 35 percent on a competitive basis.
The Petroleum Division said that this increase in share should not be misconstrued as a price increase.
It said that the share increase has been inaccurately associated with a price increase and clarified this for the information of all concerned.
Recent Stories
Non-resolution of Kashmir issue can trigger third world war: Mushaal
DC visit most sensitive polling stations in Khairpur
FCCI demands permission of Social Security Medical College
ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured in the general election
Chinese marine scientific research activities for peaceful purposes: Wang Wenbin
Appointment of 'watchmen' as presiding officer baseless: Spokesman
PSX stays bullish, gains 796 more points
CM inaugurates newly built police apartments
DC establishes district control room to monitor Election 2024
High-level meeting held for election security
Cold wave to grip upper parts of country: PMD
Chile mourns 122 killed in wildfire inferno, searches for missing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visit most sensitive polling stations in Khairpur1 minute ago
-
ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured in the general election2 minutes ago
-
Appointment of 'watchmen' as presiding officer baseless: Spokesman4 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates newly built police apartments8 minutes ago
-
DC establishes district control room to monitor Election 20248 minutes ago
-
High-level meeting held for election security8 minutes ago
-
PPP would not be part of conspiracies5 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi inspects under-construction building of KIHD's nursing school5 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates country's first e-Rozgar Center5 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting on election preparations, emphasises transparency, security measures5 minutes ago
-
Sherpao urges people to vote for candidates who steer country out of challenges1 minute ago
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates Gujranwala Hospital1 minute ago