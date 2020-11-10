UrduPoint.com
PD Rejects News About PSO, PLL Payments To LNG Suppliers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:08 PM

The Petroleum Division (PD) on Tuesday rejected a news item appearing in print and electronic media about payments made by Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) to suppliers of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

"It is to clarify that the PSO had signed a contract with Gunvor and the PLL signed a contract with ENI in 2016, under which port charges up to USD 0.5 million per vessel was to be borne by the suppliers and any excess was to be paid by the importer i.e PSO & PLL," the PD said in a news release.� During the previous government tenure, the port charges in excess of USD 0.5 million were claimed by the suppliers and reimbursed by the PSO and PLL. The total amount was approximately USD 40 million, starting from 2016.

In 2019, the Petroleum Division said, the present government had directed the PSO and PLL to look into the possibilities that how the charges could be reduced.

In this process, it was revealed that some of these excess charges, which were indeed paid to PQA [Port Qasim Autority], could be excluded from the definition and therefore, it became the responsibility of suppliers under the legal interpretation.

Upon the direction of the Ministry of Energy, the PSO and PLL took up the matter with the suppliers who disagreed with this interpretation. The PSO has since adjusted these charges from its supplier, Gunvor.

The Board of Directors have asked for a detailed forensic audit to establish 'how this illegal practice was continuing for the last five years and why the previous MD and present management failed to take any remedial measures.' The PLL has also started the process of recovering the charges.

"Contrary to the entirely incorrect report, the present government has made recovery of excess payments initiated by the previous Government beyond the strict legal obligations under the contract. More than half has already been recovered while the rest is in process," the PD added.

