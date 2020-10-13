P&D takes initiatives to establish model cities, towns in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The Urban Planning and Development department government of Balochistan has taken initiative to collect data from the concerned Federal and provincial departments to devise thorough plan for establishing the model cities and towns.

Secretary Urban Planning and Development Abdul Lateef Kakar, in this connection issued directives for compiling data in collaboration with the federal and provincial departments.

The initiative is aimed at establish the model town and modern cities equipped in line with modern requirements.

The data sought from the government departments included areas historical background, their population and annual growth, reasons for migration from rural to urban areas, environmental and climatic conditions, literacy and crime rate, number of students studying in educational institutions, number of annual OPDs in hospitals, number of houses and number of homeless people, details of public parks, playgrounds, government lands, water and sanitation situation, solid waste management, traffic situation and unemployment.

Secretary P&D has hoped that date collected from the concerned departments would help devise concerted strategy for the ideal planned cities and towns.

"Objectives of the Urban Planning and Development Department cannot be achieved unless the government departments cooperate in providing timely and relevant information to us," he maintained.

He noted that special efforts would be made to ensure homeless people get their shelter for living.