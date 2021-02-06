PDA administration, union must show flexibility to end strike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), district Peshawar vice president and former Nazim Hyatabad, Imran Khan Salarzai has asked the administration of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and officer bearers of PDA employees union to show flexibility to end ongoing strike as it is creating problems for residents.

He held separate meeting with the PDA administration and union representatives in efforts to resolve the dispute through meaningful dialogue process as the strike is causing sanitation, water shortage and other problems for residents of Hayatabad.

He said that both PDA administration and employees union worked jointly to facilitate residents in past but ongoing strike is spoiling their good reputation for service delivery.

The CBA employees union of PDA is holding protest and observing strike for restoration of special package for employees and other legal rights of workers.