PDA arranges three-day Food & Culture Family Festival

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has arranged three days food & Cultural Family Festival from 24-26 January at Central Park Regi Model Town here to provide quality entertainment to the residents of Peshawar and promoting critical social issues, including child protection.

Minister for local Government and Rural Development visited the Child Protection pavilion where, the Directorate of Social Welfare (MDs) with the support of UNICEF, set up dedicated Child Protection Pavilion to highlight ongoing child protection interventions through Child Protection Units and Child Protection Vans.

The stalls aimed at raising awareness, sensitize the public, and generate dialogue about the challenges faced by vulnerable children, particularly those living on the streets.

Artwork by street children was also displayed alongside IEC materials on the importance of psychosocial support, community-based child protection case management, and other interventions.

Moreover, a dedicated space for families and children to experience and learn about the benefits of psychosocial support services was setup. Through this stall, the department aims to educate and advocate with public on preventing child protection violations and bringing these pressing issues to the forefront in a culturally engaging environment, to inspire public dialogue and action.

Creative art work corner was established to engage children visiting the vent in a innovative way.

Children put forward their creativity on blank canvases to express themselves and face paintings activity was done by the artist.

Sohail Ahmad, Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF in his remarks mentioned children are faced with numerous protection concerns in various spaces where they live, learn and play. The increasing engagement of children with on-line content also poses complex challenges to parents and caregivers to ensure their safety and protection. While there are many groups of children who are living in greater deprivations than others, children on the streets is particular example who demand an urgent attention and support mechanism.

He appreciated the efforts of Social Welfare Department to proactively seek various platforms and opportunities for amplifying advocacy on children's issues and emphasized that such interactions with children and caregivers through such cultural festivals certainly is an impactful way of socializing them with children's rights. He said to promote how to prevent violence against children and connections between society and government for access to services like 1121 Child Protection Helpline and Child Protection Units at the district levels was necessary.

The Directorate of Social Welfare extends heartfelt gratitude to UNICEF for support in advancing child protection.

A special thanks was also due to the Director General of PDA for providing a creative platform to engage families and communities in such a meaningful and impactful way.

