PDA calls off strike at DHQ Abbottabad until 1st June

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :President PDA District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad Saturday called off strike against the deduction of health professional allowance till 1st June 2021.

According to the details, president PDA Abbottabad Dr. Moazzam while chairing a meeting called off the doctor's strike and said that the decision was made in favour of the masses but we still demand to restore the deducted allowance.

From 10th May all Out Patient Door (OPD) would be resumed till 1st June 2021 to facilitate the masses in the hospital, if the government failed to provide health professional allowance then we would expand the strike, adding the president said.

Earlier, from 30th April, On the call of Provincial Doctor's Association (PDA) and Grand Health Alliance (GHA) has boycotted OPD of Hazara division as a protest against the deduction of Health Allowance.

President PDA district headquarters hospital Abbottabad Dr. Moazzam Khan and others while talking media said that government has deducted 30,000 to 80,000 rupees doctor's allowance which is unjust with the medical professionals.