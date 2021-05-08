UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDA Calls Off Strike At DHQ Abbottabad Until 1st June

Faizan Hashmi 15 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 07:55 PM

PDA calls off strike at DHQ Abbottabad until 1st June

President PDA District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad Saturday called off strike against the deduction of health professional allowance till 1st June 2021

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :President PDA District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad Saturday called off strike against the deduction of health professional allowance till 1st June 2021.

According to the details, president PDA Abbottabad Dr. Moazzam while chairing a meeting called off the doctor's strike and said that the decision was made in favour of the masses but we still demand to restore the deducted allowance.

From 10th May all Out Patient Door (OPD) would be resumed till 1st June 2021 to facilitate the masses in the hospital, if the government failed to provide health professional allowance then we would expand the strike, adding the president said.

Earlier, from 30th April, On the call of Provincial Doctor's Association (PDA) and Grand Health Alliance (GHA) has boycotted OPD of Hazara division as a protest against the deduction of Health Allowance.

President PDA district headquarters hospital Abbottabad Dr. Moazzam Khan and others while talking media said that government has deducted 30,000 to 80,000 rupees doctor's allowance which is unjust with the medical professionals.

Related Topics

Protest Abbottabad Doctor Alliance April May June Media All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

29 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.