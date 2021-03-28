PDA chalks out roadmap for timely completion of projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has chalked out roadmap for ongoing mega development projects along with timelines for ensuring physical progress and their timely completion during the period of next six months, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

According to the details of the said action plan, work on new General Bus Stand would be started in May whereas work on remaining section of the northern loop of Ring Road would be started in July this year.

Similarly, construction work on the improvement of South Section of Ring Road is planned to be started in coming June and work on the construction of De-Tour road would commence next month whereas the under construction Hazar Khwani would be completed in August this year.

This was told during a meeting regarding the roadmap of PDA held here the other day under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Besides Provincial Finance Minister Timur Saleem Jhagra, MPA Muhammad Asif and Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, the meeting was attended by Administrative Secretaries of concerned departments, DG, PDA and other concerned officials.

Briefing the participants about other aspects of the said roadmap, it was informed that work is in progress on the proposed project of Peshawar Model Town, formulation of rules and regulations is underway for Land Sharing Formula and it is expected that Peshawar Model Town will be notified as PDA's Authority Area by May this year.

The meeting was further informed that arrangements have been finalized for allotment of plots to the allottees of Zone One of Regi Model Town and ownership deeds will be handed over to the allottees very soon.

It was decided in the meeting to constitute a committee including the concerned elected public representatives, Commissioner Peshawar, Deputy Commissioners Peshawar, Deputy Commissioners Khyber and senior officials of PDA to formulate a strategy for resolving the land issue of Regi Model Town Zones 1 and 5.

The meeting was briefed about the strategy to resolve the issue of parking in commercial centres, institutional reforms being introduced in PDA and plan devised for financial sustainability of PDA.

The authority had planned a number of schemes have been planned to improve urban aesthetics of the city which include beautification of BRT corridor, illumination of Green belts and parks in Hayatabad, beautification of canals, and plantation on G.T. Road, Ring Road, Jamrud Road etc. while renovation of various places of the city and work on the same will be started in May this year.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to take all necessary steps to ensure timely completion of the ongoing development projects of the provincial capital Peshawar under PDA and to ensure physical progress on the proposed projects as per the timelines and said that timely completion of all those projects were the priority of his government adding that any kind of unnecessary delay in this regard would not be tolerated.

He also directed the high ups of PDA to introduce e-tendering, e-bidding and e-billing system in the contacts of developmental projects to ensure 100% transparency in the entire process and to complete the digitization process of PDA so that its working capacity could be enhanced and optimum transparency in its routine business could be ensured.