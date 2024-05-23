PDA Decides Construction Of 8 Underpasses/flyovers On Ring Road
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 09:52 PM
The Board of Directors (BoD) of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has decided construction of underpasses/flyovers on Ring Road and other important roads and arteries aimed at addressing vehicular traffic issues in the provincial capital
It was decided that initially, 8 underpasses/flyovers including 3 on Ring Road and 5 on other points with congested and heavy flow of traffic, would be constructed.
The 11th Board meeting of Peshawar Development Authority was held here at Chief Minister's House Peshawar on
Thursday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.
Provincial Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub Khan, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali, administrative secretaries
of the concerned departments and other board members attended the meeting.
A 33-point agenda was deliberated upon and a number of important decisions were taken on this occasion. The board approved the proposed plan for widening and rehabilitation of Ring Road and solarization of tube wells being operated under administrative control of Peshawar Development Authority.
The solarization of tube wells is expected to save Rs. 810 million annually in terms of electricity bills, it was told in the meeting. The forum also approved action plan for establishing education complex at town and PDA's sub office at the site of Regi Lalma Model Town.
It also accorded conditional approval to different rules and regulations under PDA act 2017, deciding that a committee to be headed by minister for Local Government, will further look into proposed rules and regulations and finalize them within the next 14 days.
Similarly, the board conditionally approved the proposed action plan for constructing high-rise buildings at different PDA's sites under Public Private Partnership, in addition to according approval to provide lands, required for establishing a Forensic Science Laboratory at Hayatabad and a Paraplegic Centre at Regi Model Town.
The chief minister on this occasion directed to take steps for installation of solar lights at central media at GT road from Peshawar motorway to Hayatabad, further directing for steps on priority basis for the renovation and beautification of grey structure of Bus Rapid Transit.
He also directed for solarization of entire infrastructure of PDA, adding that special arrangement should be made for the maintenance and repair of roads in jurisdiction of Peshawar Development Authority.
The chief minister further directed to clearly determine the jurisdictions of PDA and other departments responsible for providing urban facilities in the provincial capital. Moreover, he directed the authorities concerned to come up with a viable plan within a month, in order to ensure visible progress on the New Peshawar Valley project.
