PDA decides construction of big, attractive entry gate for RMT

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ):Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has decided the construction of a big and beautiful entry gate to Regi Model Town (RMT) to increase the beauty of the township.

For this purpose, the authority has obtained the proposals and services of a renowned construction firm for its construction under public-private partnership (PPP).

In this connection, the Chairman, Al-Hayat Group of Companies, Yasir Ali Mehsud and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Haseeb Khattak held a meeting with the Director General (DG) PDA, Syed Zafar Ali Shah here in his office on Wednesday.

During meeting they offered voluntarily services for conducting this experience of national level project of designing the main gate of Regi Model Town and its construction.

The offered was considered and approved and later both organizations also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Syed Zafar Ali Shah said that the main gate of this new and modern township should be opened and attractive. It should also be reflective of the golden historic culture and its designing, our tribal Peshawari culture and civilization should also remain visible.