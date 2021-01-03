PDA decides construction of modern footpaths in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has decided the construction of modern footpaths on sides of all highways for to mitigate the hardships of pedestrians in Hayatabad Township.

The decision has been taken on the directives of KP Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and KP Minister for Local Govt and Rural Development (LG&RD), Akbar Ayub Khan, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

Similarly, beside, Zarghoni Square, the authority has also decided the beautification and reconstruction of all big road crossings to guarantee smooth flow of vehicular traffic, movement of pedestrians and remove hardships in road crossings.

In this connection, the Director General (DG) PDA, Syed Zafar Ali Shah has visited different highways, business and residential localities of Phase-I, Hayatabad and collected information regarding problems of local residents and issued directives for their resolution.

During visit, DG PDA was also accompanied by heads of the Coordination, Roads, Estate Management, Building Control Agency (BCA), Horticulture, Water Supply & Sanitation (WASA), Electrical, Vigilance and Enforcement Departments of the authority.

The PDA chief directed the construction of footpaths and green belts around all busy roads and complete abolition of encroachments and directed that roads in Hayatabad township should be of such pattern wherein no pedestrian would be compelled to walk around the road side and no should find any symbol of backwardness.

He made it clear all departments and officers would have to work on emergency basis for turning the environment of all phases of the township as people-friendly and attractive. After completion of BRT Project, he said he himself will pay random visits to all streets and markets in all phases of the township and directed Directors of all departments to prepare schedule for conducting weekly visits and beside devotedly working for turning Hayatabad into a modern township should also bring new themes and ideas.

The DG PDA also directed bringing improvement in all residential and commercial localities and guaranteeing look after of empty plots. Otherwise, in case of water wastage, he warned the imposition of heavy cash penalties and dissection of their water connections.

During inspection of stream (Khawar) between Phase-I and Phase-7 he directed Horticulture Wing for plantation under Urban Forestry. He also took strong notice of illegal occupation over a plot and encroachments and slammed the concerned officers.