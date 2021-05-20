PDA DG Ammara Khan named in Rawalpindi Road Scandal: Reports

(@fidahassanain)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the KP chief secretary to submit report regarding role of former DG Rawapindi Development Authority Ammara Khan.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2021) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Director General Ammara Khan has been named in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal, a local tv reports.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the KP chief secretary to submit report in this regard.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary will submit the report and brief KP Chief Minister about the role of Ms Ammara Khan in the scandal.

Ammara Khan was Rawalpindi Development Authority director-general and later she was transferred and posted as PDFA DG in February.

The Punjab government two years ago contacted the Federal government and asked the federation to take strict action by suspending former commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (r) Muhammad Mahmood, former DC Attock Ali Annan Qamar and former DC Rawalpindi Capt (r) Anwar-ul-Haq.

The Punjab government also handed over the charge sheet to the federal govt against officers involved in the said scandal, and demanded suspension of these officers and disciplinary action against them.

The Punjab government also sought action against former RDA DG Abdul Sattar, who has been made OSD.

According to the reports, Punjab government said former commissioner Captain (r) Muhammad Mahmood did corruption of billions of rupees in Rawalpindi Ring Road.

On other hand, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal sought all files regarding the Rawalpindi Ring Road Scandal.