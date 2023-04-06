PDA directed to cooperate with NAB, FIA in BRT case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :KP Caretaker Minister for Local Governments & Rural Development (LG&RD) Sawal Nazir advocate has directed Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to extend complete cooperation to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in cases related to Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and removal of all hurdles in this regard with immediate effect to accelerate them.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding PDA here on Thursday. Besides, Secretary LG&RD, Aamir Aafaq Engineer Ijaz Afzal, Director Administration Abdul Wahab, and others officials of the authority were also present on the occasion.

The caretaker minister was told in detail regarding the affairs and performance of the authority and was told that currently construction work on various mega development in Peshawar was in full swing and some of them were near completion and some already completed.

Furthermore, he was told that PDA was also taking steps for welfare and social development and law and order activities.

The provincial minister directed PDA to abolish the practice of deputation and repatriation of such employees to their concerned departments. He further directed the identification of ghost employees and withdrawal of additional charge from employees working on additional posts.

Besides, regulation of the employees and provision of facilities to the residents of Hayatabad, the minister also directed to take steps for maintenance of law and order.