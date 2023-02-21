PDA donates Rs 500,000 for Turkiye and Syria victims

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :District President Petroleum Dealers Association Sialkot Chaudhry Muhammed Safdar and General Secretary Syed Ali Najam Gilani(Advocate) handed over a cheque of Rs. 500,000 to Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammed Iqbal for the relief of the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria.

Members of Petroleum Dealers Association Sialkot Chaudhry Shams, Chaudhry Latif Chand, Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem and Umer Butt were present on this occasion.

Chaudhry Muhammad Safdar and Syed Ali Najam Gilani Advocate said that the people of Turkiye and Syria who were greatly affected by the earthquake. They are our brothers and sisters and it was our religious duty to help them in this difficult time.