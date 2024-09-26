PDA Employees Block BRT Route To Protest PTI MNA, MPA Conduct
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 08:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The employees of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) on Thursday partially blocked the BRT route in protest against the alleged misbehavior of PTI MNA and MPA at the PDA office.
The issue between PDA employees and MNA Asif Khan and MPA Fazal Elahi of PTI arose during an anti-encroachment operation on Ring Road.
The PTI assembly members used harsh words and hampered the PDA operation against encroachments.
The PDA officials said that both the MNA and MPA later went to the PDA office and used harsh language with DG PDA at his office.
The BRT authorities confirming the incident said, the PDA employees blocked the BRT route between the Tatara Park and PDA Station and the service was made limited to only the Mall of Hayatabad.
