PDA Employees' Union Ends Protest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 09:09 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra Wednesday assured that all legal demands of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) employees would be resolved through comprehensive strategy.

Addressing the protesting employees here, he said that the government is committed to resolving the issues of all government employees and said that soon work on PDA employees' demands would be started.

He said on the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, he specially came to assure that the government was aware of the problems of PDA employees and would chalk out a comprehensive strategy in this regard.

On the occasion, NNA Arbab Sher Ali was also present and gave assurance to PDA employees to continue struggle for their rights and demands.

Later PDA employees' union ended their protest and assured to continue their duties with dedication and honesty.

