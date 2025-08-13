PDA, ETEA join hands for Independence Day plantation campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Higher education Department’s subsidiary body, ETEA and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has formally launched a tree plantation campaign in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

Under this initiative, saplings of different species will be planted along Peshawar’s University Road and in other parts of the city. The campaign aims to plant trees that will enhance the city’s beauty.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Secretary Higher Education, Captain (R) Kamran Ahmad Afridi, as the chief guest.

He initiated the “One Student, One Plant” campaign by planting a tree. The event was also attended by the Executive Director of ETEA, Director PDA, officials from the Higher Education Department, and other relevant officers.

In accordance with the provincial government’s directives, the campaign seeks to raise awareness among students and citizens about the importance of plantation and adopting an eco-friendly lifestyle.

On the occasion, the Secretary Higher Education stated that the campaign’s objective is not only to make the environment greener but also to highlight the significance of trees, especially among the youth and students in combating climate change.

He added that in the context of Independence Day, this campaign holds special importance. He appealed to all citizens, particularly the heads of educational institutions, to plant at least one tree at their homes, schools, colleges, universities, and neighborhoods to protect the country from the adverse effects of climate change.

He further emphasized the need to instill in the younger generation the importance of tree plantation as a pressing need of the time.

It is worth mentioning that as per the provincial government’s directives, this campaign will continue until 14th August.

APP/fam