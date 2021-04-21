PDA expedites work on beautification of Peshawar, installs illuminating lights at Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) while expediting work on beautification of Peshawar, has installed illuminating lights at Hayatabad besides planting ornamental plants and flowers to make it again city of flowers and lights.

As per Peshawar's beautification project, illuminating and colourful lights have been installed at key junctions at posh Hayatabad that enhanced beauty of Peshawar.

"Work on beautification project is expedited on direction of Director General PDA, Ammara Khan who is personally supervising the project. Plantation of new flowers and ornamental plants on roadsides and around Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) corridor were completed that enhanced outlook of the walled city," spokesman of PDA told APP on Wednesday.

Different varieties of plants and flowers including Gangi Palm, seasonal flowers and Bottle Palms were planted in different phases of Hayatabad and Regi Lalma township, attracting visitor's attention.

PDA has started maintenance activities in zone-I, sector C of Regi Lalma township to address civic problems including sanitation.

DG PDA Ammara Khan met with Provincial Minister for Finance and Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra and discussed various matters pertaining to long pending Regi Model town project.

Rehabilitation work on sewerage line in sector L Phase-III Hayatabad was accelerated aimed at to provide safe and hygienic environment to its residents.

A new jetting machine has been inducted for removal of blockages and de-siltation of sewerage lines besides ensuring availability of two heavy dumpers for transportation of solid waste from Achine Khwar to Shamshatu dumping site for speedy disposal.