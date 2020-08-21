PDA introduces e-bidding to facilitate contractors

The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has started e-bidding of tenders as step ahead for ensuring transparency in light of the direction of Kamran Khan Bangash, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Local Government and Information

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has started e-bidding of tenders as step ahead for ensuring transparency in light of the direction of Kamran Khan Bangash, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Local Government and Information.

The new system was inaugurated with e-bidding of Hayatabad Detour Road Pahse-2 costing Rs1000 million.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will soon lay the foundation stone of this vital road project. Its completion will greatly contribute in diverting all heavy traffic from Hayatabad and ensuring an environment friendly traffic system all over the township.

PDA has already introduced e-tendering system wherein contractors availed the facilities of online participation in tendering process of the development schemes as e-bidding will enable them to get construction deals and tasks without bothering to visit PDA offices and hence ensuring timely and quality completion of the development projects, said Syed Zafar Ali Shah, DG PDA.