PDA launches clean and green campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has started the clean and green campaign by deciding to involve local people, students and civil society in the city's cleaning efforts.The campaign would be carried out in areas including Hayatabad, Rigi Model Town Peshawar and GT Jamrud (N.5).The PDA officials said involving local people, students and civil society would help continue the process of cleaning the city on a regular basis and not just during the campaigns.

The PDA has also sensitized the people on benefits of keeping the environment clean.The clean and green campaign would be supervised by caretaker Local Government Minister Engineer Aamir Durrani, Secretary Local Government Dawood Khan, Commissioner Peshawar and Director General PDA Muhammad Zubair, Additional Director General Riaz Ali, Additional Director General Housing and in-charge RMT Nasir Khan, Director Building Control Agency Bahadur Ali, Deputy Director Road and In-charge GT Jamrud Road (N.

5) Asad Ali.

During the campaign, the cleaning process will start before the opening and closing of the markets in selected areas to ensure better cleaning of these areas. The PDA said that the garbage from houses would be collected in special bags for shifting it to dumping sites; besides, it would also be ensured to completely clean the streets in various localities. An awareness campaign would also be initiated in the selected localities to make the campaign a successful endeavor.

APP/vak