PDA launches crackdown against encroachment, 49 kanals land retrieved

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) have launched a crackdown against encroachment and retrieved 49 kanals government land.

Led by Assistant Director Aneesur Rehman, the operation was conducted at Regi Model Town, D-2 Road, Acheeni Bala where over 49 kanals expansive government land was retrieved.

Illegal structures including rooms and boundary walls were bulldozed, said PDA spokesman in a statement.

Director General PDA, Fayaz Ali Shah said that encroachment was unacceptable and strict action would be taken against violators.

He directed the PDA officials to adopt zero tolerance against encroachment and take necessary legal action against encroachers under relevant laws.