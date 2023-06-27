Open Menu

PDA Prepares Special Cleaning Plan For Hayatabad, RMT

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 11:07 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has prepared a special plan for cleaning in Hayatabad and Regi Model Town on Eid-ul-Azha.

According to the plan, 400 workers will participate in the cleaning operation on Eid-ul-Azha, while 50 vehicles and 75 drivers will pick up the offal of the sacrificial animals to shift them to the dumping site with the help of special vehicles, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

In the light of the orders of Director General PDA Riaz Ali, a team of officers headed by the Director, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar Ashraf Qadir, Deputy Director, Abdul Qadir Afridi and Chief Inspector Ilyas Khattak will supervise the Eidul Azha cleaning operation.

According to a spokesman PDA, arrangements have also been made for doing lime and spray in different areas. He said that a 50 feet long and 60 feet wide pit has been dug at the dumping site.

He further said that offal and remains of the sacrificial animals collected from all over the city will be discarded at the dumping site. In this regard, he said additional machinery and equipment have also been delivered to the dumping site.

