PDA Retrieves 60 Kanal Land From Illegal Occupants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 10:31 PM

Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) during a mega anti-encroachment drive conducted at Warsak Road Thursday retrieved 60 kanal land from the illegal occupants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) during a mega anti-encroachment drive conducted at Warsak Road Thursday retrieved 60 kanal land from the illegal occupants.

The precious land was under illegal occupation since 25 years wherein 49 illegal marble factories, workshops and shops were established. The retrieved land would be utilized for construction of Ring Road Interchange that is being extended till Hayatabad Township.

For the demolition of illegal marble units and buildings, the authority also used heavy machinery.

The PDA Director General Syed Zafar Ali Shah also visited the venue and reviewed the situation.

He appreciated the performance of demolishing staff.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the provincial government and Minister for Local Governments and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan had issued directives for removal of encroachments to all authorities concerned for exhibiting zero-tolerance on the issue.

Similarly, he said the PDA had also been given targets of cleansing all major highways of encroachments and early completion of the missing Regi Township and Hayatabad sections of the Ring Road, which would be completed at any cost.

