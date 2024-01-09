PDA retrieves flats, shops, plots from illegal occupants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has retrieved flats, shops and plots from the possession of illegal occupants in various localities of the Hayatabad township

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has retrieved flats, shops and plots from the possession of illegal occupants in various localities of the Hayatabad township.

These assets were constructed the authority for various purposes, but later they were illegally occupied by some occupants.

According to a statement issued by the Media Coordinator PDA here on Tuesday, the directives of retrieving assets were issued by the Director General (DG) Captain (Retd) Khalid Mahmood during a progress review meeting to the Director Vigilance of the authority.

The Director Vigilance conducted operation against the occupants and retrieved all such assets and handed them over to the Directorate of Estate Management, which would be auctioned soon.

The Media Coordinator said that some of such assets are located opposite to Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), which is high value commercial area of Hayatabad. 22 shops and 14 flats are opposite HMC while a shop and godown are near the Rehman Medical Institute (RMI), whose value are Rs.300 million and Rs.25 million respectively.

The price of the 9 kanal retrieved plot at Phase 6, Hayatabad is 480 million while the value of the plot at Phase 5 is Rs.

750 million.

He further told that the Directorate Vigilance is responsible for the demolition of encroachments in the localities come under the control of PDA. As per rules, in first two instances, the directorate impose penalties on elements involved in erecting encroachments and on third time confiscate their goods, which is confiscated later.

The coordinator said the authority take indiscriminate action against such elements. He said that majority of the violators are vendours, food stallers and motorcycle loaders, which not only cause environmental pollution, rather also affect the flow of traffic in the township.

He said that Hayatabad is a modern posh residential locality and no one would be allowed to erect any kind of encroachments. The teams of the directorate are carrying operation of imposing penalties and confiscate goods on daily basis.

He said that these measures could be implemented without the cooperation of the general public and trading community.

However, he said that the role of the market committee in this regard is dismal.