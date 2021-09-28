UrduPoint.com

PDA Takes Birds Friendly Steps, Sets Up Nests, Feeding Points In Parks

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:01 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Apart from carrying out different projects for development of provincial metropolis, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) has also given consideration on improving natural beauty of the city by increasing birds population.

The civic body has recently taken a number of birds friendly steps by setting of colorful nests, creates feeding points in parks and displayed sign boards to bar people from hunting.

"We have fixed colorful nests in Hayatabad Township which are not only providing shelters to different kinds of birds but also serving as decoration piece, enhancing the beauty of the area," informed Shahid Shamim, Deputy Director Horticulture Peshawar Development Authority (PDA).

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Shahid informed that a number of birds visit different parks in Hayatabad and other areas of the city.

Due to lack of trees, the birds population was not showing increase and furthermore people were also hunting them while visiting parks.

The Horticulture department of PDA, he continued, decided to set up nests which will not only provide shelters to birds but also improve beauty of the area by increasing avian population.

As a first step, colorful nests are fixed in phase II of Hayatabad near Itwar bazar area and in future more such points will be set up, Shahid informed.

Apart from it, he continued, the department also established feeding points in different parks for birds.

During corona pandemic, visit of people to parks was restricted as a preventive measures which affected birds which were not getting food on regular basis as was being provided by visitors.

Realizing the problem, Shahid said he took personal interest and set up feeding points for different kind of birds including kites.

He said he also arranged animals waste from butchers to serve to crows and kites which avoided visiting the area due to shortage of food.

During corona pandemic, Shahid added, people also started hunting wild pigeons which had set up nests in gaps beneath the overhead bridge of BRT (Rapid Bus Transport).

Similarly, he continued, sign boards were also displayed at different places barring people from hunting of birds, especially wild pigeon.

He said PDA also plan to release some indigenous birds in different parks for improving natural beauty of the area.

A huge aviary is also set up in phase III of Regi Lalma Model Town for keeping of fancy birds for attraction of visitors to the park, he added.

Shahid said development cannot be achieved unless natural beauty of the area is intact and for this purpose PDA is considering on such aspects.

