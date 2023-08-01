Open Menu

PDA Takes Notice Of Illegal Use Of Plazas' Basements

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) issued notices to several commercial buildings (plazas) of University Road on Tuesday for using their basements for other purposes than parking

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) issued notices to several commercial buildings (plazas) of University Road on Tuesday for using their basements for other purposes than parking.

The step taken by the authority is aimed at resolving the parking problem on University Road and all the owners of all those plazas, who are using the basements of their buildings in violation of the approved maps for other purposes.

In this connection, on the directives of the Secretary Local Govt & Rural Development, the authorities of Peshawar Development Authority have issued directives for the issuance of a final notice to the owners of all such buildings without any discrimination to clear the basements to use them for only parking purposes.

Through the notice, the owners of the buildings have been directed to restore their car-parking within a period of three days. Otherwise, the authorities with the assistance of district administration and police would seal all such buildings.

The commercial plazas issued with notices are included Marco Polo Hall, Alhaaj Plaza, Ali Tower, Sheikh Yasin Tower, Marhaba Tower, Aziz Market, Haji Awal Khan, Hamayun Tower, Azam Tower, Ittehad Plaza, Alhaaj Building and Zulfikar Tower.

