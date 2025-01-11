PDA to arrange 3-day “Food and Cultural Family Show”

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) To provide recreational facilities and promote local culture, the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) will arrange a three-day “Food and Cultural Family Show” for the people of Peshawar.

A leaflet issued by the authority here on Saturday said the festival will continue from 24TH to 26th January at Regi Model Town (RMT).

Various activities including performance of local artists, vintage car show, fashion designing exhibition, embroidery, children play zone, archery, cultural music, cart show, Qawali, interaction with tv and film artists, band performance, participation of known personalities, food courts and other events have been planned for the three days family show.

Muhammad Naeem Khan, Director General PDA said maximum facilities and a refreshing atmosphere will be provided to the participants during the event.