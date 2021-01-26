PDA urges government for resolving problems of doctors

A delegation of Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by Dr Zubair Zahir visited the ongoing hunger strike camp at Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :A delegation of Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by Dr Zubair Zahir visited the ongoing hunger strike camp at Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI).

The PDA supported the demands of specialized doctors, saying the government should take measure for resolving problems of specialized doctors who were compelled to hold strikes.

The association said that specialized doctors were playing a frontline role against Covid-19, but their genuine problems had forced them to go on strike. But unfortunately the government and the PGMI remained silent spectators.

It said the provincial government and PGMI specializing doctors should resolve the issue as soon as possible.