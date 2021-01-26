UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDA Urges Government For Resolving Problems Of Doctors

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:14 PM

PDA urges government for resolving problems of doctors

A delegation of Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by Dr Zubair Zahir visited the ongoing hunger strike camp at Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :A delegation of Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by Dr Zubair Zahir visited the ongoing hunger strike camp at Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI).

The PDA supported the demands of specialized doctors, saying the government should take measure for resolving problems of specialized doctors who were compelled to hold strikes.

The association said that specialized doctors were playing a frontline role against Covid-19, but their genuine problems had forced them to go on strike. But unfortunately the government and the PGMI remained silent spectators.

It said the provincial government and PGMI specializing doctors should resolve the issue as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Post Government

Recent Stories

Clashes with police intensify as farmers enter Red ..

7 minutes ago

Hit family drama tops China's box office for four ..

56 seconds ago

Dr Ali Abuzar designated AP Pathology of NMU

59 seconds ago

Excise Police Peshawar arrest 284 drug smugglers i ..

1 minute ago

Tianjin to build 33,000 5G base stations in 2021

1 minute ago

Russian Court Arrests Head of Navalny's HQ in Khab ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.