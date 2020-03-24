PDA washes roads, markets, mosques with chlorinated water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Peshawar Development Authority(PDA) on Tuesday launched operation to wash markets,roads and mosques with chlorinated water in Hayatabad town to stop spread of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Peshawar Development Authority(PDA) on Tuesday launched operation to wash markets,roads and mosques with chlorinated water in Hayatabad town to stop spread of coronavirus.

The drive was supervised by director water and sewerage Ashraf Qadar and director machinery Himyat Khan on the directives of the authority's director general.

The authority's Director General Syed Zaffar Ali Shah said authority was not only cleaning roads, streets, markets and mosques of the Hayatabad but it was also involved in educating residents on precautionary measures against coronvirus.

The PDA director general expressing satisfaction over the authority's measures against coronavirus, urged people to take great care of their health by avoiding going out unnecessarily.

He said that people should wear safety mask and gloves and avoid frequent handshakes to prevent coronavirus' infection.

He said that the PDA's staff had been directed to adopt precautionary measures in letter and spirit and use mask and gloves.

He urged people to cooperate with concerned authorities to prevent precious lives of people by following precautionary instructions against spread of coronavirus.