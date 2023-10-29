PDB expedites work on 43 development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The Planning and Development board (PDB) Punjab has geared up its round the clock working

to complete the 43 development projects in the province, within the timeline, official sources

told APP on Sunday.

It is worth to notify that in a recent meeting with PDB, the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister

Mohsin Naqvi, the progress on ongoing development projects across the province was

reviewed in which the CM Punjab observed the development progress on 43 projects.

The meeting was informed that 92 percent of the work on Shahdara Multigrade Flyover

project, 65 percent on Imamia Colony Overhead Bridge had been completed. The construction

of Akbar Chowk flyover and Bedian underpass had been completed 80 percent, Main Boulevard

Gulberg to Walton Road 80 percent while Ghorra Chowk flyover had been completed 34 percent.

The meeting reviewed the up-gradation of Services Hospital, Gangaram, Mayo Hospital,

General Hospital, Lady Willingdon and other hospitals.

A report was presented on the upgradation of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park while orders were

issued to speed up the upgradation of Darbar Baba Bulleh Shah, Shah Shams Tabriz, Baba

Farid and Bibi Pakdaman.

Provincial Ministers- Bilal Afzal, Dr. Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Aamir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir,

Chief Secretary and Secretaries of departments attended the meeting.