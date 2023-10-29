Open Menu

PDB Expedites Work On 43 Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PDB expedites work on 43 development projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The Planning and Development board (PDB) Punjab has geared up its round the clock working

to complete the 43 development projects in the province, within the timeline, official sources

told APP on Sunday.

It is worth to notify that in a recent meeting with PDB, the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister

Mohsin Naqvi, the progress on ongoing development projects across the province was

reviewed in which the CM Punjab observed the development progress on 43 projects.

The meeting was informed that 92 percent of the work on Shahdara Multigrade Flyover

project, 65 percent on Imamia Colony Overhead Bridge had been completed. The construction

of Akbar Chowk flyover and Bedian underpass had been completed 80 percent, Main Boulevard

Gulberg to Walton Road 80 percent while Ghorra Chowk flyover had been completed 34 percent.

The meeting reviewed the up-gradation of Services Hospital, Gangaram, Mayo Hospital,

General Hospital, Lady Willingdon and other hospitals.

A report was presented on the upgradation of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park while orders were

issued to speed up the upgradation of Darbar Baba Bulleh Shah, Shah Shams Tabriz, Baba

Farid and Bibi Pakdaman.

Provincial Ministers- Bilal Afzal, Dr. Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Aamir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir,

Chief Secretary and Secretaries of departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Punjab Road Tabriz Progress Nasir Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Champio ..

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi Golf Club

13 hours ago
 Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

14 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

14 hours ago
 Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck' ..

Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck': Modric

14 hours ago
Tennis: ATP Basel results

Tennis: ATP Basel results

14 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Vienna results

Tennis: ATP Vienna results

14 hours ago
 Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Art ..

Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Arteta

14 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Sto ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Stop

15 hours ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership results

RugbyU: English Premiership results

14 hours ago
 CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan