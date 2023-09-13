P&DD directed to take land acquisition into account in foreign funded projects

Advisor to KP Caretaker CM on Planning & Development (P&D), Communications & Works, and Public Health Engineering (PHE), Dr. Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shan has directed the authorities of the P&D Department to take into account the procedure of land purchase, expenditures, and other required processes in the feasibility reports of development schemes particularly of foreign-funded projects

He issued these directives during a briefing regarding foreign-funded projects here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Chief P&D Akhtar Rahman and other planning officers.

He said that besides, the imposition of Section IV, a strategy should also be evolved for land acquisition in the land scarcity districts of the province.

He further directed that the expenditure in all the ongoing provincial, Federal, and foreign-funded development projects should be as per the schedule utmost efforts should be made for timely spending of the released funds for the purpose.

He directed the authorities to send the deadline for all the ongoing projects and the proposal of the plan next week so that the projects that are near should be given full attention while separate strategies should be adopted for the long-term projects.

The Advisor said that the timely completion of development projects is their top priority and directed them to identify all hurdles in the early completion of the projects.

He further directed for establishment of the Project Management Unit and also identified other problems to remove hurdles in the timely completion of the public-welfare-oriented projects.

The Advisor was told that at present 66 foreign-funded projects of various types are being worked on in various departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These projects include schemes in roads, health, education, energy, and other welfare sectors.