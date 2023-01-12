PDF announces cabinets for five KP districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :On the directives of the provincial President, PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Najmuddin Khan, the provincial President of People's Doctor Forum (PDF), Dr Nisar Khan has announced cabinets for five districts here Thursday.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, Dr Hussain has been nominated as President for district Kohat while Nigar, Dr Farid, Dr Murtaza Ali, Dr Muhsib Afridi and Dr Ijad Ali as Senior Vice President, Vice President, General Secretary, Information and Finance Secretary respectively.

For Bannu district, Dr Safdar Zaman, Dr Ahmad Faraz, Dr Naveed Pervez, Dr Mohammad Zubair, Dr Zeeshan, Dr Fawad Khattak and Dr Azmat Wazir as President, Senior Vice President, Vice president, General Secretary, Press & Information Secretary, Coordination Secretary and Joint Secretary, respectively.

Similarly, Dr Bar and Dr Safdar have been nominated as President and General Secretary for district Karak while Zuhaibullah, Dr Mashkatullah and Dr Faisal Masroor have been nominated as Vice President, Deputy General Secretary and Press and Information Secretary for the district.

For tribal District Khyber, Dr Fahimullah and Dr Rehman Shah have been nominated as President and General Secretary while Dr Noor Faraz, Dr Naveed Afridi, Dr Mirwais, Dr Imran Afridi and Awais Wali as Vice President, Deputy General, Finance and Coordination Secretaries, respectively.

For district D.I. Khan, Dr Faridullah and Dr Mohammad Rehan have been nominated as President and General Secretary while Dr Jamaluddin, Dr, Badshah Noor and Dr Ansar Ahmad as Vice President, Deputy General Secretary and Information Secretary, respectively.