PDF Chairman Calls On Philanthropists To Support Poor Amid Inflation
Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 06:38 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) Bilal Sethi has said that the current economic situation is a test for philanthropists to see how much they help the poor in such situations. Inflation has broken the back of the poor people. In such conditions, access to better health facilities is impossible for the poor.
He expressed these views while talking to volunteer students of Free Medical Camp at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar.
Assessing the difficulties of poor people PDF, SBBWU, Pakistan Army and Lady Reading Hospital are collaborating in a Free Medical Camp on 15th October for underprivileged community of villages including Lamma, Chagharmatti, Ashab Baba, Faqir Kalay, Nasapa Payan, Nasapa Bala, Haryana Payan, Haryana Bala, Shero Jangi.
In this camp, ten specialists will participate including dermatologist, ENT specialist, gynecologist, dentists, pediatrician, pulmonologist, psychiatrist, nutritionist etc.
Bilal Sethi encouraged the female volunteers and told them to be gentle with the patients coming to the camp as they would be in pain. Bilal Sethi said that patients will be given free medicines and diabetes and other diagnostic testing facility in the medical camp.
Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University's Director of Student Affairs, Professor Dr. Farhat Humayun, Deputy Registrar Media, Sehrish Zaffar, LRH Director of Public Relations, Muhammad Asim and Malik Mubashir Khan were also present on this occasion.
