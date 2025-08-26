PDF Chairman distributes relief goods among flood victims

(@FahadShabbir)

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) Muhammad Bilal Sethi visited different flood affected areas here where he distributed relief goods among affected people.

Bilal Sethi along with a team of doctors and volunteers visited the flood-affected areas of Beshonei, Qadir Nagar, Gukand and Pir Baba, and reviewed the relief activities being carried out with the cooperation of the partner institutions including RAZIF Studios, Women University Mardan, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, IMSciences and Khidmat al-Ibad Hayatabad Ladies Wing.

On this occasion, a medical camp was set up under the leadership of reputed international doctors and medicines were distributed among the flood victims.

Similarly, dry ration, clothes and beds were also distributed among hundreds of affected families.

Shovels and other tools were also distributed to remove debris from shops and houses. Bilal Sethi along with his team met the flood victims and prayed for eternal peace of deceased. The flood victims also appealed for the provision of utensils and other items.

Bilal Sethi said that he stands shoulder to shoulder with flood victims in this hour of grief. He directed the PDF team in Buner to conduct a needs assessment and prepare a list of requirements and directed to continue the aid to the victims as per their needs.

APP/fam