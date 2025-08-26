PDF Chairman Distributes Relief Goods Among Flood Victims
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 02:40 PM
BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) Muhammad Bilal Sethi visited different flood affected areas here where he distributed relief goods among affected people.
Bilal Sethi along with a team of doctors and volunteers visited the flood-affected areas of Beshonei, Qadir Nagar, Gukand and Pir Baba, and reviewed the relief activities being carried out with the cooperation of the partner institutions including RAZIF Studios, Women University Mardan, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, IMSciences and Khidmat al-Ibad Hayatabad Ladies Wing.
On this occasion, a medical camp was set up under the leadership of reputed international doctors and medicines were distributed among the flood victims.
Similarly, dry ration, clothes and beds were also distributed among hundreds of affected families.
Shovels and other tools were also distributed to remove debris from shops and houses. Bilal Sethi along with his team met the flood victims and prayed for eternal peace of deceased. The flood victims also appealed for the provision of utensils and other items.
Bilal Sethi said that he stands shoulder to shoulder with flood victims in this hour of grief. He directed the PDF team in Buner to conduct a needs assessment and prepare a list of requirements and directed to continue the aid to the victims as per their needs.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PDF Chairman distributes relief goods among flood victims30 seconds ago
-
Regional director Anti-Corruption holds open court33 seconds ago
-
Dr Zulfiqar Ali appointed Advisor Incharge of FTO regional office Lahore11 minutes ago
-
DC inspects drainage stations after rainfall21 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed u Zamanm pays tribute to poet Imdad Husaini40 minutes ago
-
PM seeks transparent, faceless customs system41 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on Cervical Cancer vaccination51 minutes ago
-
Three clinics sealed in anti-quackery campaign1 hour ago
-
Abid Lashari to attend SANA Convention in USA1 hour ago
-
RPO chairs Regional Coordination Committee meeting1 hour ago
-
High level flood warning issue for Sutlej River : Rescue 11221 hour ago
-
Early cancer diagnosis can save lives: Dr Asghar2 hours ago