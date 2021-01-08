PDF chairman felicitates newly elected cabinet of PPC

UrduPoint.com
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan Development Foundation Muhammad Bilal Sethi Friday felicitated the newly elected cabinet of Peshawar Press Club.

He said that the role of journalists of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was appreciable.

He presented a bouquet of flowers to Secretary Imran Bukhari and hoped that the new cabinet would play its role for the welfare and prosperity of journalists.

