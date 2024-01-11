PDF Chief Bilal Sethi lauds young girl for helping poor

Laiba Mahmood, a volunteer student of Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University was awarded a letter of appreciation for managing aid for poor students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Laiba Mahmood, a volunteer student of Pakistan Development Foundation (PDF) at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University was awarded a letter of appreciation for managing aid for poor students.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Safia Ahmed and PDF Chairman Mohammad Bilal Sethi presented the letter to the volunteer student and praised her role.

Director of Student Affairs Dr Farhat Hamayun, Director of Women Development Centre Sobya Karamat Chagharmati and University Spokesperson Sehrish Zaffar were also present on the occasion.

PDF Chairman Bilal Sethi said on the occasion that universities should establish a culture of focus on academics as well as social and business activities among students.

In universities, the education of students as well as their grooming is very important and those who can understand the miseries of others are the ones who deserve to be called good people.

" Young people like Laiba Mahmood are our pride." Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Women's University Professor Dr. Ghazala Yasmin Nizam said that this world is established because of people who feel the suffering of others. “In today's inflationary era, we must step up our support for the poor,” she said.

He said that Benazir University is working to make students' education as well as their community's car journey citizens.

The university is engaged in the preparation of students with a sense for which the support of institutions such as PDF is being sought.

He thanked Chairman PDF Bilal Sethi for providing student role-playing and financial support. It should be noted that PDF has continued to provide financial support to Benazir University since 2016 for which the University is grateful to PDF.

