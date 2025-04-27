Open Menu

PDF Condemns Attacks On Pakistani Embassies

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) People's Doctors Forum Central Punjab President Dr. Khayam Hafeez has strongly condemned the attacks and vandalism carried out by Indian extremists on Pakistani embassies in Manchester, London, and Germany.

In a statement on Sunday, Dr. Hafeez warned that Hindu extremists must remember that their diplomatic missions also operate in Pakistan and other countries. He urged them not to provoke peaceful Pakistanis into retaliatory actions, such as besieging Indian embassies in response.

He also strongly condemned the recent incident in Pahalgam and criticized the Indian government’s reluctance to accept Pakistan's offer for an impartial investigation into the terrorist attack. He said India's hesitance raises serious questions and indicates that "something is seriously wrong" on their side.

He called on the international community to take notice of the situation and urged both countries to resolve issues through dialogue and fair investigations rather than acts of aggression.

