Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Provincial President People's Doctor Forum (PDF), Dr Nisar Khan has criticized PTI chief Imran Khan for resorting to agitation during destruction caused by flood in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial President People's Doctor Forum (PDF), Dr Nisar Khan has criticized PTI chief Imran Khan for resorting to agitation during destruction caused by flood in the country.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Dr Nisar Khan said the confrontational politics adopted by the PTI chief is neither in the interest of the nation nor the country in any way.

He asked all patriotic Pakistanis to pay no heed to the tricks of Imran Niazi and avoid becoming party to any of his anti-state activity including long march. He said that the Jiyalas of PPP will not hesitate to render any kind of sacrifice for the nation and country.

