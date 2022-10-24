PDF demands inquiry into Sehat Card scam

Peoples' Doctor Forum (PDF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has expressed concern over irregularities in Sehat Card and demanded an inquiry into this mega corruption scam to take action against the responsible persons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Peoples' Doctor Forum (PDF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has expressed concern over irregularities in Sehat Card and demanded an inquiry into this mega corruption scam to take action against the responsible persons.

The demand was made by the provincial president PDF, Professor Dr Nisar while addressing a meeting here in Peoples' Secretariat on Monday. Besides, general secretary Dr Daud, Dr Mohammad Yasir, Dr Zaman Khattak, Dr Nek Nawaz, Dr Abdul Manan, Dr Safdar, Dr Waqar Ahmad Khan, Dr Asif Iqbal, Dr Fazal Wahid, Dr Hamid Banori, Dr Nihar, Dr Ayaz, Dr Nadeem, Dr Tariq and Dr Shakeel others doctors also attended the meeting.

The meeting condemned the privatization of public sector hospitals in the province and attributed it to a bid of the PTI government aimed at hiding its incompetency.

The PPP affiliated doctors' wing commended the passage of PMDC Bill and appreciated Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel for the purpose. The meeting also discussed organizational matters of the forum.