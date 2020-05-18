UrduPoint.com
Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:45 PM

PDF Karachi distribute ration among persons with disabilities

In collaboration with Pakistan Disabled Foundation (PDF) Karachi, the district organization "Special Person Welfare Organization" organized ration distribution ceremonies in different union councils in connection with the holy month of Ramazan in Tehsil Tall, District Hangu

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :In collaboration with Pakistan Disabled Foundation (PDF) Karachi, the district organization "Special Person Welfare Organization" organized ration distribution ceremonies in different union councils in connection with the holy month of Ramazan in Tehsil Tall, District Hangu.

District Paramedical Leader Israr Mohammad, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam President Maulana Shamsul Haq, Maulana Sanaullah, Social Personality Shafaat Bangash, Nazim Shehzad Khan, Chairman Hayat-ur-Rehman Orakzai, Vice Chairman Malik Sher Zaman, social worker Mohammad Aslam and many special persons were present on the occasion.

Under the auspices of Special Person Welfare Organization Hangu District in collaboration with Pakistan Disabled Foundation Karachi, Ramadan package was distributed among hundreds of special people from different areas of Tehsil Tall.

The Ramazan package included food items, flour, ghee, sugar, pulses, syrup and other daily necessities.

The Ramazan package was distributed in Tehsil Tall in the presence of a large number of religious and political and social personalities, including Hayat-ur-Rehman Orakzai, Chairman, Special Person Welfare Organization, Hangu District.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Hayat-ur-Rehman Orakzai said that the birth of man is the wisdom of Allah Almighty in which human thinking cannot reach. Allah Almighty has created people separately under this wisdom but in all of them what is indistinguishable is the humanity.

Addressing the function, religious figure Maulana Shams-ul-Haq, social worker Shafaat Bangash said that special people are the section of the society to which we all deserve more attention. He said that Pakistan Disabled Foundation Karachi is working day and night for the disabled people all over the country and we pay tribute to its performance. All persons with disabilities expressed their happiness and gratitude for the initiative of Pakistan Disabled Foundation Karachi.

