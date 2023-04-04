Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

PDF Leaders Pay Glowing Tributes To PPP Founding Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 08:44 PM

PDF leaders pay glowing tributes to PPP founding chairman

Leaders of Peoples' Doctors Forum (PDF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have paid glowing tributes to PPP founding chairman, late Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed on his death anniversary here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Leaders of Peoples' Doctors Forum (PDF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have paid glowing tributes to PPP founding chairman, late Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed on his death anniversary here on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, President, PPP affiliated doctors' wing, Dr Nisar Khan and General Secretary Dr Daud said that the killing of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed was not the murder of an individual rather it was murder of the people of Pakistan, economy and democratic system and its results are still borne by the nation.

They said that April 04 was the darkest day not only for Pakistan rather also for the whole Islamic world on which the popular leader of the country and Islamic Ummah was hanged for uncommitted crime in the darkness of the night. They said that though the wicked and cruel ruler buried the body of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, but despite hectic efforts failed to murder his ideology. The cruel dictator diminished, but Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is still alive in the hearts of the people.

The leaders of PDF said that the achievements and philosophy of Bhutto Shaheed are the beacon of light for them and that is reason behind whenever someone talks over national politics, have to take his name first.

They said that Shaheed Bhutto was the symbol of a struggle, revolutionary and popular politics in the country. Therefore, he was also alive yesterday and alive today as well.

They said that charismatic personality, Bhutto was a political philosopher and political scientist having his own ideology for the Islamic world and people with such characters born once in the centuries.

They added that Shaheed Bhutto had united a defeated nation and built its morale through releasing over 90,000 prisoners of war from India. He also organized international conference of the Organization of Islamic Countries and given a unanimous constitution to Pakistan.

The PDF leaders said Shaheed Bhutto had also begun nuclear programme to strengthen the defense of the country and introduced agricultural, industrial and labour reforms and put the country on the path of progress and development.

Shaheed Bhutto had also laid the foundation of popular democracy and generated awareness amongst the people about their rights and extended full support to Palestinians during Arab-Israel war. Similarly, they said that Shaheed Bhutto had also raised the slogan of battling a war of thousand years for the liberation of Kashmir from India, which were main reasons behind his judicial murder.

The PPP leaders demanded the re-opening of the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case to unveil facts behind his judicial murder.

The forum also organized Qur'aan Khwani for the eternal peace of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Murder Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Nuclear Progress April Dictator From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Labour

Recent Stories

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-Presiden ..

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz terms Nawaz Sha ..

3 minutes ago
 School admission campaign started at Lower Dir

School admission campaign started at Lower Dir

3 minutes ago
 World Haemophilia Day to observe in Sukkur on 17 A ..

World Haemophilia Day to observe in Sukkur on 17 April

4 minutes ago
 World Bank President Says Growth Major Concern in ..

World Bank President Says Growth Major Concern in Coming Year, Young People Need ..

6 minutes ago
 44th martyrdom anniversary Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bh ..

44th martyrdom anniversary Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observes

5 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal lauds Energy China for enhancing Pakis ..

Ahsan Iqbal lauds Energy China for enhancing Pakistan's energy infrastructure

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.