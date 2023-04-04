PDF leaders pay glowing tributes to PPP founding chairman

Leaders of Peoples' Doctors Forum (PDF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have paid glowing tributes to PPP founding chairman, late Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed on his death anniversary here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Leaders of Peoples' Doctors Forum (PDF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have paid glowing tributes to PPP founding chairman, late Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed on his death anniversary here on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, President, PPP affiliated doctors' wing, Dr Nisar Khan and General Secretary Dr Daud said that the killing of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed was not the murder of an individual rather it was murder of the people of Pakistan, economy and democratic system and its results are still borne by the nation.

They said that April 04 was the darkest day not only for Pakistan rather also for the whole Islamic world on which the popular leader of the country and Islamic Ummah was hanged for uncommitted crime in the darkness of the night. They said that though the wicked and cruel ruler buried the body of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, but despite hectic efforts failed to murder his ideology. The cruel dictator diminished, but Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is still alive in the hearts of the people.

The leaders of PDF said that the achievements and philosophy of Bhutto Shaheed are the beacon of light for them and that is reason behind whenever someone talks over national politics, have to take his name first.

They said that Shaheed Bhutto was the symbol of a struggle, revolutionary and popular politics in the country. Therefore, he was also alive yesterday and alive today as well.

They said that charismatic personality, Bhutto was a political philosopher and political scientist having his own ideology for the Islamic world and people with such characters born once in the centuries.

They added that Shaheed Bhutto had united a defeated nation and built its morale through releasing over 90,000 prisoners of war from India. He also organized international conference of the Organization of Islamic Countries and given a unanimous constitution to Pakistan.

The PDF leaders said Shaheed Bhutto had also begun nuclear programme to strengthen the defense of the country and introduced agricultural, industrial and labour reforms and put the country on the path of progress and development.

Shaheed Bhutto had also laid the foundation of popular democracy and generated awareness amongst the people about their rights and extended full support to Palestinians during Arab-Israel war. Similarly, they said that Shaheed Bhutto had also raised the slogan of battling a war of thousand years for the liberation of Kashmir from India, which were main reasons behind his judicial murder.

The PPP leaders demanded the re-opening of the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case to unveil facts behind his judicial murder.

The forum also organized Qur'aan Khwani for the eternal peace of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.