PDF Organizes Three-day Free Eye Camp At Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 07:20 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :On the eve of the 94th Birth anniversary of the Founder Chairman of PPP and Former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the Peoples Doctors Forum(PDF) organized a three-day free eye camp in front of Mausoleum of martyrs of Bhutto Family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on Wednesday, The camp was set up under the supervision of central president of PDF Dr. Karim Khawaja, President PDF Sindh Dr. Abdul Razzak Shaikh and District President of PDF Larkana Dr. Shoukat Ali Abro.

MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Aijaz Leghari, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Nisar Murad Bhutto and others also visited the camp.

They took the round of the camp, enquired the health of the patients and distributed free medicines and sweets among the patients.

Talking on the occasion MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo said, "It is our duty to serve the poor and solve their problems.

" Some 140 eye patients were operated and fixed with lenses, 800 were checked and cured at the camp.

On the occasion President PDF Larkana Dr. Shoukat Ali Abro said that in this three day free Eye Camp, 140 eye patient were operated provide the free Medical Treatment, besides 800 eye patients were provided Medical care in the camp.

The Doctors included Dr. Abdul Razzak Shaikh, Dr. Shoukat Abro, Dr. Afzal Abro & Para-medical Staff plays their performance in the camp.

Senior doctors included Dr. Yard Muhammad Bhutto, Dr. Naeem Kattbar, Dr. Abdul Satate Wadho, Dr. Sajjad Abbasi, Dr. Sanaullah Kalhoro and Dr. Ali Sarwar Shah extended free services in the camp.

